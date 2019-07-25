Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 576.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 184,900 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $44,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,557,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,413,000 after purchasing an additional 144,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,966,000 after purchasing an additional 525,601 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $205.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,460. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $218.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.67.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,440,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,755,123.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,053 shares of company stock valued at $49,761,568. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

