Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 40,500 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Howard Weil cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.81. 316,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $84.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

