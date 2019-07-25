Umpqua Holdings Corp Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

In other news, EVP David F. Shotwell sold 7,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $120,790.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,886.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

