Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.47.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $75,399.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $201,185. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

