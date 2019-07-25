Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) Receives GBX 722.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 722.50 ($9.44).

UDG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 790.50 ($10.33). The stock had a trading volume of 269,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 762.58. Udg Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 851.50 ($11.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Udg Healthcare’s payout ratio is 1.17%.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

