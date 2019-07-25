UBS Group Reiterates “€61.00” Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.38 ($69.04).

Get Total alerts:

FP opened at €48.61 ($56.52) on Thursday. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($57.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.71.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.