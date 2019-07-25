UBS Group Reiterates $160.00 Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $160.00 price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 30.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $36.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.82. 21,921,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,923,165. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $387.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 102,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $243.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,456 shares of company stock worth $24,716,630. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $470,949,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 753,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,972,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $188,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,573 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after acquiring an additional 321,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

