U Network (UUU) Market Cap Hits $62.27 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, DEx.top and HitBTC. U Network has a market cap of $62.27 million and $7.45 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U Network has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

