Tyvor Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Tyvor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,083 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up 2.9% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $46,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $54,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $399,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol bought 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $20,030,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Capri Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Capri had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

