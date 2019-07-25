Tyvor Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tyvor Capital LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 299,108 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 4.3% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Target by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.97. 3,577,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.45. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.