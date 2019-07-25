TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 310,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $620.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.46 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

