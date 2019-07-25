Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2,313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 497,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,840,000 after acquiring an additional 476,891 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 50,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,060,260 shares of company stock valued at $83,722,711. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $88.00. 4,454,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,171. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

