Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 949 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,187,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,099. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.91. The company has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 46,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total transaction of $5,007,553.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,419.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,714 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

