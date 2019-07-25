Truvestments Capital LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 352,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,312,000 after buying an additional 83,634 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $193.30. 21,340,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,697,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $195.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

