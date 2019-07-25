Truvestments Capital LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,217,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,743,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,746,000 after purchasing an additional 441,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,122,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 211,507 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Discovery Communications from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.46. 2,360,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,718. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $34.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 35,900 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,862.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $288,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

