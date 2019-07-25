Truvestments Capital LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 270.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,975,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $267.47. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $284.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

