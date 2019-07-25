Truvestments Capital LLC Has $176,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2,352.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $964,125,000 after purchasing an additional 428,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $792,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,076,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $763,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,587,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $669,759,000 after purchasing an additional 638,947 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Nomura boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cowen set a $63.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.34.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

