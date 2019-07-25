Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.70. 3,247,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.55. The stock has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.54%.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total transaction of $1,195,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

