Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,082.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,129,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,083,400,000 after purchasing an additional 266,779 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Redstone cut shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.34.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $5.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.38. 8,803,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,483,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.88. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.