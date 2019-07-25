Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 890 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 125,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 35,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,824.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 156,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,352. The stock has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) price target on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.69.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

