Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $519,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,623,226.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total value of $1,195,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $248.70. 3,362,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.42. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

