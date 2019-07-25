Truewealth LLC Sells 745 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Truewealth LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $887,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.05.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $93.03 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

