Truewealth LLC Sells 249 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Truewealth LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CSX by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 548,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 226,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in CSX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

CSX opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

