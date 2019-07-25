Truewealth LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Truewealth LLC decreased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,517,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,339 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,293,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110,665 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,663,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 972,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,872,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,864,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 320,432 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE:FLO opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.44. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.