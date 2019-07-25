Truewealth LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Truewealth LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.6% of Truewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $491,939,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,075 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,923 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,189,000 after purchasing an additional 921,153 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 205.26%. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

