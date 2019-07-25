Truewealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Truewealth LLC cut its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3,386.2% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 271,198 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 135,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

