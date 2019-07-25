Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

TBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens set a $89.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.60.

TBK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $795.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.01. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Dobrient bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,750.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $270,043 over the last 90 days. 8.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

