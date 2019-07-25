Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. Triton International had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Triton International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Shares of Triton International stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 138,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. Triton International has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.02%.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $53,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,189,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

