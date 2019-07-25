Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Director James J. Dolan Buys 5,000 Shares

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Director James J. Dolan bought 5,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $587.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. Analysts forecast that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, June 14th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 56,633.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

