TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 4,440 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,023 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,078 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,278,000 after purchasing an additional 390,428 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,711,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 605,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $59,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,903,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,882,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 350,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 128,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,103. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.44. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. Bank of America cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.96.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

