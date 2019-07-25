Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 1,096 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,185,568. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $75,624.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,181 shares of company stock worth $584,243. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

