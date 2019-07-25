Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 5.97% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPME. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 63,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $68.41.

