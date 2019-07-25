Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.44. 13,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

