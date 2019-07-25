Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,025 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $52,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,454,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 2,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,179,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,176 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,599,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,373,000 after purchasing an additional 450,231 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 659,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 273,047 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,009,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 226,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. 32,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,605. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.66.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

