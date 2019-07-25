Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,892. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $78.71 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.12). Entergy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,501 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $339,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 12,533 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,016 shares of company stock worth $16,041,842 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.