Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,215,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in International Paper by 4,416.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,646,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,566,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,343,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,774,172,000 after buying an additional 1,784,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Paper by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,264,000 after buying an additional 1,667,274 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,680,000 after buying an additional 922,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $45,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,409.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $234,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IP traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,477. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $120.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

