Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,741,000 after buying an additional 228,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,582,000 after purchasing an additional 830,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,086,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,948,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,638,000 after purchasing an additional 237,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $93.03 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The company has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Edward Jones raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.05.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

