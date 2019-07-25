Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $169.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $169.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

