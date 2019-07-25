Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.50. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 9,193 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TY. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 100,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

