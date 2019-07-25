Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.50. Tri-Continental shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 9,193 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
