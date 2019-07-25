Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.49. 1,162,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,774. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 57,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $8,294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,881 shares of company stock worth $21,638,228. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

