TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.59

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.57. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 999 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $142.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. TravelCenters of America’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, COO Barry A. Richards sold 37,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $143,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,959.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 101,010 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $371,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 181,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.