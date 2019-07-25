Travala (AVA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Travala token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Travala has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.87 or 0.05854998 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001265 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001331 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

