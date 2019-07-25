Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of TRNS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 40,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.74. Transcat has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert A. Flack sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $219,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,107.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $124,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,462 shares of company stock valued at $842,642 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transcat by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.