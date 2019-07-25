TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $13.86. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 147,947 shares.

RNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.65 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.16.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.