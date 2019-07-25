Traders Purchase High Volume of Energizer Put Options (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,907 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,243% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 put options.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.35. Energizer has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $556.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.61 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 102.03% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENR. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,765 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.31 per share, with a total value of $74,677.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2,395.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

