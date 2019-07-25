TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $444,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,272,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,212.05.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $26.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,973.82. 2,943,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,058. The firm has a market cap of $981.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,919.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.