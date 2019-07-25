Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.42. Total Energy Services shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 22,592 shares.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a market cap of $359.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.13.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$221.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$223.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,285,440. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.39 per share, with a total value of C$30,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at C$30,057.92. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,707.

About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

