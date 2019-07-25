Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.42. Total Energy Services shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 22,592 shares.
TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Total Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
The company has a market cap of $359.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.13.
In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,285,440. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.39 per share, with a total value of C$30,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at C$30,057.92. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,707.
About Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.
Recommended Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.