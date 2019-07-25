Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 5.7%

Torrent Capital Ltd (CVE:TORR) traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, 13,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 24,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53.

Torrent Capital Company Profile (CVE:TORR)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company, focuses on investments in private and public company securities. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd. in February 2017. Torrent Capital Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada.

