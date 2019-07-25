Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 51,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,055,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.62. 423,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.5511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.