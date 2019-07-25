Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Torchmark updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.67-6.77 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.67-6.77 EPS.

TMK traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.68. 14,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,060. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Torchmark has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $92.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is 11.26%.

In other Torchmark news, EVP James Matthew Darden sold 5,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $471,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $89,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,594,480. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 773.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 69.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

